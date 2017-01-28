Two now dead in Covington-area house fire

A second person has died after a fire at a Covington-area home that was sparked by a family feud. (Photo: Ashley Rodrigue / Eyewitness News)

COVINGTON, La. – A second person has died after a house fire sparked by a relative during a family feud last weekend, the state Fire Marshals’ Office said Saturday.

Jamie Kellum died at the burn unit at Baton Rouge General Hospital.

Kellum, 55, received burns on more than 85 percent of his body after his son, 28-year-old Brandon Kellum, intentionally ignited the family’s home on Forest Drive in the Covington area last Sunday.

Brandon Kellum set the house on fire after an argument, officials have said. He died a short time later.

Brandon Kellum’s twin brother was burned on 15 percent of his body and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have said the deadly inferno was sparked by an argument that began after the family returned home after a night out.

A fight between Jamie and Brandon Kellum turned physical with the younger Kellum at some point dousing the inside of the home with gasoline, authorities have said.

Jamie Kellum’s other son was able to drag his father out of the burning home.

Firefighters found Brandon Kellum’s corpse inside the home after the flames were doused.

