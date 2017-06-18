Two people injured after double shooting in Hollygrove, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a double shooting that injured two people in Hollygrove early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened at the corner of Airline Highway and Palmetto Street about 12:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle pulled up on the side of the victims as they were driving and opened fire. The victims, a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man, were brought to an area hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Police have not named a suspect or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV