Two separate overnight shootings leave three men injured, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating two overnight shootings that left three people injured early Saturday.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of Dorsett Drive. Police said one man was shot in the groin, and another man shot in the abdomen and side.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ursuline Street. Reports said one man was shot there.

No immediate information about the victims' conditions were made available. Police have not said the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

