Two shot, including 14-year-old, in Central City

NEW ORLEANS -- A 14-year-old and an adult were wounded in a Central City double shooting Friday night.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way around 10:30 p.m.

Initial reports show the 14-year-old victim was shot in the left leg. Details on the adult's wounds are unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

