Two shot, including 14-year-old, in Central City

NEW ORLEANS -- A 14-year-old and an adult were wounded in a Central City double shooting Friday night.
According to NOPD, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way around 10:30 p.m.
Initial reports show the 14-year-old victim was shot in the left leg. Details on the adult's wounds are unknown.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs