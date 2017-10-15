Two teenagers rescued from sinking boat in Lake Salvador

Two teenagers were rescued form a sinking boat in Lake Salvador on Saturday, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says.

LDWF Lt. Jason Russo received a call around 5 p.m. from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office about a capsized boat in Lake Salvador and two people in the water without any flotation devices.

Russo then contacted LDWF agent Joshua Laviolette, who was on patrol in the area near the incident, according to LDWF.

The agent was able to locate and rescue the two 17-year-old boys from Belle Chasse. They were then taken to a boat launch where family members were waiting.

The teenager operating the boat told LDWF that they broke down in the middle of the lake and started to get swamped due to winds and large waves coming over the boat.

According to LDWF, no one was injured.

