Two teens accused of stealing car at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS – Police say two teens were arrested just minutes after they allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Read Boulevard. A woman said she was getting into her vehicle when a man walked up behind her, placed an object on her back and demanded the vehicle’s keys.

Police say the man then grabbed the woman, threw her on the ground before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Peltier Drive and Alcee Fortier Boulevard less than 10 minutes after the crime was reported, NOPD said. After a brief chase, the vehicle crashed into a power pole near Chef Menteur Highway and Read Boulevard. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified 15-year-old, was positively identified and booked on charges including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic violations. The 15-year-old passenger was booked on charges of possession of stolen property.

Police have not released the suspects’ names or photos because they are juveniles.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

