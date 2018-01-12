Two-year-old dies after choking at Gentilly preschool center

NEW ORLEANS -- A toddler is dead after choking during lunch at a Gentilly preschool center Thursday.

According to a release, the two-year-old was having lunch at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary around noon when the child began choking. Members of the preschool staff and emergency responders reportedly tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.

“Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness in the loss of one so young," said NOBTS President Chuck Kelley. "May all of us join together in praying for God’s grace, comfort, and strength to minister to this family and all of those affected by this tragic loss.”

The preschool center at the seminary was opened in 1952, and currently has 76 children enrolled according to the NOBTS.

