UPDATE: Baby dies, woman critical after car slides into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, LA. - METAIRIE, La. -- A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after their vehicle slid into the canal near West Esplanade and Wilson Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the vehicle slid off of the road into the canal shortly after 10 a.m. Broken glass and skid marks could still be seen near the canal.

"We extracted a female and a young child, injuries appear to be very serious," he said. The sheriff added they were unconscious when they were rescued.

The woman was brought to East Jefferson General Hospital where officials said she is currently in critical condition.

The 8-month-old child was brought to Lakeside Hospital but died.



Lopinto cautioned other motorists to stay off of the roads and the icy conditions. "Stay at your house, we don't need any more of this," he said. "If you can stay a few more hours, to let this ice melt off of the road, it'll be safer for everyone."

Officials said ice on the roadway was a contributing factor to the accident.

