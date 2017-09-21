UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for the East Bank of New Orleans

Front door of the Sewerage and Water Board building downtown. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - The boil water advisory has ended for the East Bank of New Orleans.

"The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (S&WB), in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, cancelled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and business on the East Bank after the bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used normally for personal needs," said a release from S&WB at 11 a.m. Thursday. "Customers are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system."

Early Wednesday morning, a "power fluctuation" caused a widespread drop in water pressure in New Orleans.

According to Sewerage and Water Board officials, the fluctuation caused the city to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire east bank of Orleans Parish until further notice.

Turbine 6 went down at the S&WB, causing water pressure to drop below 15 psi, the threshold that prevents contamination in the system. Once Turbine 6 went down, it took about 20 minutes to switch to Entergy power according to Paul Rainwater with the S&WB's board.

"Although water pressure at the plant remained above the threshold during the outage, water pressure dropped below 15 p.s.i. at other gauges throughout the east bank of Orleans Parish. The subsequent readings triggered the need for the precautionary boil water advisory," a statement from S&WB said.

The Wednesday advisory was at least the seventh boil-water advisory issued since Hurricane Katrina’s floodwaters damaged the S&WB’s plant on South Claiborne Avenue.

