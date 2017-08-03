UPDATE: Coast Guard finds owner of drifting mermaid dock in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS -- The Coast Guard has found the owners of the missing mermaid dock floating in the Gulf of Mexico, and it turns out the dock traveled quite a ways.
Officials said the dock originally came from behind the Parrot Key Hotel in Key West, Florida. The Coast Guard said it broke off during a tropical storm, and no people were aboard it at the time.
When the dock was spotted Wednesday around 1 p.m., it was about 180 miles south of Grand Isle.
