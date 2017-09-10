UPDATE: Four injured in overnight shooting outside nightclub, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a shooting outside of a club early Sunday morning that left five people injured.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues.

Officials said three women and one man were shot.

Preliminary reports said a 46-year-old man got into an argument in the club and heard gunshots when he left the building. Police said he was shot multiple times.

The three women were leaving the club when the gunshots rang out, police said. They began to run and realized they were shot, according to officials.

All of the victims were brought to an area hospital by ambulance, but police said there is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A previous version of this story stated there were five victims involved. However, police said one of the women who earlier reported being shot was found to not have a gunshot wound.

