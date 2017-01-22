WWL
UPDATE: Ground stop lifted after glitch delays United Airlines domestic flights

Christopher Buchanan / WXIA , WWL 8:16 PM. CST January 22, 2017

A ground stop has been lifted Sunday after a computer glitch led United Airlines to delay all domestic flights.

About an hour after the grounding was announced, United's Twitter account said it had been lifted.

At least four arrivals and one departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport were affected by the grounding.

Click here to check the status of flights at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

