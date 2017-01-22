UPDATE: Ground stop lifted after glitch delays United Airlines domestic flights

The United Airlines terminal is viewed at Newark Liberty Airport on July 8, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A ground stop has been lifted Sunday after a computer glitch led United Airlines to delay all domestic flights.

About an hour after the grounding was announced, United's Twitter account said it had been lifted.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

At least four arrivals and one departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport were affected by the grounding.

Click here to check the status of flights at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

(© 2017 WWL)