UPDATE: Harvey woman dead after house fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in the 2300 block of Hampton Drive in Harvey.

The fire occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner named the woman as 47-year-old Dianne Casas.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they tried to enter the home, however the fire was too intense to do so. The Harvey Volunteer Fire Department responded and Casas inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Casas was home alone and found in critical condition before being brought to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office says that arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

