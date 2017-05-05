Update: Hit-and-run crash in New Orleans east left one woman dead

Fatal crash in New Orleans east.

NEW ORLEANS -- The NOPD'S traffic division is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday in New Orleans east just before 1 a.m.

According to NOPD, officers received a call of a body found on I-10 eastbound and Crowder Boulevard. Authorities found the victim lying face down on the left shoulder of the interstate suffering from head trauma.

The official cause of death is still unknown.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6204.

© 2017 WWL-TV