UPDATE: Man dies after being found shot on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS - A man is dead after a shooting late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 12100 block of the North I-10 Service Road, police say.

Police said they found a man who had been shot multiple times face-down in the street. He was brought to the hospital by EMS, where police said he later died.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or motive in this incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

