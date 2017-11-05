UPDATE: Man wanted in connection with fatal Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Police released the photo of a man they believe is involved in a fatal shooting Saturday night that left one man dead in Gentilly, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Authorities said 26-year-old Jabari Williams was last seen leaving the shooting scene in a gray Ford 500.

The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Lafaye Street around 7:20 p.m. Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying unresponsive on the floor inside a home at the location. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the man's name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

The suspect, Jabari Williams, was reported missing Nov. 1 from his home in New Orleans East. At that time, police said he suffered from several mental illnesses and was in need of medication on a daily basis. A day after, authorities said Williams had been found safe.

Homicide Detective Debra Normand is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding the shooting. Citizens can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

