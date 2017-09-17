UPDATE: Missing elderly Northshore man found; airlifted in critical condition

Photo courtesy St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

ABITA SPRINGS, LA. -- - A 77-year-old man who was last seen Friday doing lawn work in front of his house has been found in critical condition.

Authorities said 77-year-old Robert Anthony Olsen, Sr. was found shortly before noon on a nearby large tract of land by Special Operations deputies and a K-9 team. He was airlifted to St. Tammany Parish Hospital.

Olsen last seen at his home around 4 p.m. off Louisiana Highway 435 near Abita Springs.

Officials said deputies, family, friends, and neighbors searched the area surrounding the home using K-9, helicopters, ATV's and on foot.

“We are pleased that Mr. Olsen has been located and thankful for all of the help we and the family received during the search," said Sheriff Randy Smith.

