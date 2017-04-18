UPDATE: One woman dead after Gentilly triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday night in Gentilly.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Athis Street.

Police officials said when they arrived, they found two women shot on the front porch of the home, and a man shot inside the home. One of the women died at the scene, and the other two victims were taken to an area hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

No other details on the victims were released pending family notification.

One witness told Eyewitness News Reporter Lauren Bale he heard 15-20 shots.

"It's just a tragic incident," said Third District Commander Jeff Walls. "We're not going to stop until we find out who did this, and they're going to be put in jail. It's disheartening somebody would do something like this, and we're not going to stop until we apprehend them."





Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV