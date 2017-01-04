WWL
UPDATE: SWAT roll ends in N.O. East

There is heavy police presence as SWAT tries to capture a suspect in N.O. East.

NEW ORLEANS -- A SWAT roll in New Orleans East Wednesday night has ended peacefully, police said.

The call was put out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Read and Morrison streets.

Authorities said an armed suspect wanted in several incidents barricaded themselves inside a building. Officers entered a home in the area, and the suspect was arrested without injury, authorities said.

Police would not provide any other details.

