UPDATE: SWAT roll ends in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS -- A SWAT roll in New Orleans East Wednesday night has ended peacefully, police said.

The call was put out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Read and Morrison streets.

Authorities said an armed suspect wanted in several incidents barricaded themselves inside a building. Officers entered a home in the area, and the suspect was arrested without injury, authorities said.

Police would not provide any other details.

