UPDATE: Ten people without a home after fire on Louisiana Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – Ten people are without a home after a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning.

Louisiana Avenue has reopened from Carondelet to Baronne Street after being closed for about two hours due to the house fire.

Officials said the building housed four different apartment units. All of the residents were able to get out of the home safely.

Officials said the fire reached two alarms, and when Eyewitness News arrived at the scene at least six fire trucks were there.

