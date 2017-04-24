UPDATE: Two people injured in N.O. East shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East Monday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near I-10 West and Morrison Road.

Police said one man was shot in the back, but there was no word on his condition. Another victim was shot in the hand

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

