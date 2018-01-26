NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters continued battling a three-alarm fire Friday morning on Basin Street.

A third alarm was called shortly after 8:30 a.m. The fire started in 1500 block of Basin Street, at the building next to Bertha's Place Bar and Restaurant.

Chief Tim McConnell, NOFD Superintendent, said one of the reasons people were trapped in the building was because the fire had engulfed the first floor, where residents would normally exit. Firefighters rescued at least two people from a second-floor window.

Officials said everyone managed to escape the building safely.

People pulled out of building next door

McConnell said a gas leak is currently burning, causing issues for firefighters. A water hose also ruptured, knocking down two firefighters, who were treated by EMS.

Edwin Holmes, a spokesman for the fire department, said a contractor was inside of the building Friday morning and admitted that his actions may have caused the fire.

A total of 59 firefighters were at the scene battling the flames.

This story is developing and more information will be added as it is released.

