UPDATE: Two people shot in St. Roch, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in St. Roch that left two people injured.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of N. Rocheblave Street.

Police initially reported a woman was shot in the leg. A man was later reported injured from the shooting. The location and extent of his injuries are unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

