WWL
Close
Live Video Track Harvey in real time
Weather Alert 38 weather alerts
Close

Updated school closure list

WWLTV 5:14 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

As Harvey still moves through the area, the following schools have announced their closure for Wednesday, August 30:

- Nicholls State University

- Riverside Academy in St. John the Baptist Parish

- All Catholic Schools in St. John the Baptist Parish 

- All schools in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District

- All Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

All Lafourche Parish Public Schools 

- All public schools in the St. James Parish School System

- All schools in the Terrebonne Parish School District and TARC

- Fletcher Technical Community College in Terrebonne Parish 

This list will be updated as more schools announced their closure. 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories