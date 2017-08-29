Updated school closure list

As Harvey still moves through the area, the following schools have announced their closure for Wednesday, August 30:

- Nicholls State University

- Riverside Academy in St. John the Baptist Parish

- All Catholic Schools in St. John the Baptist Parish

- All schools in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District

- All Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

- All Lafourche Parish Public Schools

- All public schools in the St. James Parish School System

- All schools in the Terrebonne Parish School District and TARC

- Fletcher Technical Community College in Terrebonne Parish

This list will be updated as more schools announced their closure.

