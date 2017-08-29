Updated school closure list

As Harvey still moves through the area, the following schools have announced their closure for Wednesday, August 30:
- Nicholls State University
- Riverside Academy in St. John the Baptist Parish
- All Catholic Schools in St. John the Baptist Parish
- All schools in the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District
- All Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
- All Lafourche Parish Public Schools
- All public schools in the St. James Parish School System
- All schools in the Terrebonne Parish School District and TARC
- Fletcher Technical Community College in Terrebonne Parish
This list will be updated as more schools announced their closure.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs