Uptown plastic surgeon pleads no contest to misdemeanor, gets no jail time

(Photo: Photo courtesy The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS – The legal saga of Dr. Ali Sadeghi came to an end Tuesday morning when the prominent plastic surgeon pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor.

“I pleaded (no contest) this morning … for one reason and one reason alone: to be reunited with my children after a year away from them, and to avoid their being exposed to further publicity that would stem from another trial,” Sadeghi said in a statement provided by his attorney.

Sadeghi, 41, was not at Orleans Parish Criminal District court for the hearing.

He was charged Monday with negligent injuring. Last week, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office dismissed all remaining rape and video voyeurism charges against him.

He faced trial on the original charges but agreed to the reduced charge as part of a plea deal with the DA.

“I am not guilty of any crime but I have decided that it is in my and my children’s best interest to end this matter,” Sadeghi said in his statement.

Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell handed down a six-month suspended sentence, which means Sadeghi will serve no jail time.

He had faced charges of second-degree rape and video voyeurism spurred by allegations made by his ex-wife. Assistant District Attorney Laura Rodrigue said Sadeghi’s ex-wife agreed to the plea deal, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

A jury in March found Sadeghi not guilty of separate video voyeurism charges after he was accused of recording and sending videos of some of his female patients while they were unconscious and undressed during surgery.

© 2017 WWL-TV