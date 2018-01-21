Vandals spray paint Confederate monument in Mid-City overnight

(Photo: Max Becherer / The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – Vandals spray painted a statue dedicated to a Confederate officer whose memorial remains on South Jefferson Davis Parkway in Mid-City overnight Saturday.

It’s the second time in a year the bust of Col. Charles Didier Dreux was spray-painted. In June, vandals chiseled the nose off the statue.

The word “bigot” was scrawled multiple times in black spray paint on the monument, and a burned tire sat nearby.

The concrete bust of Dreux, on North Jefferson Davis Parkway across Canal Street from where the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis once stood, honors the first Louisiana Confederate field officer to be killed in the Civil War.



