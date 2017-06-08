Vandals try to burn Houma church, police say

First Assembly of God Church in Houma was spray-painted with graffiti and profanity Wednesday night, police said.

HOUMA, La. -- Someone tried to set First Assembly of God Church in Houma on fire early Wednesday and then returned that night and spray-painted the property with graffiti and profanity, authorities said.

The Houma Police Department, Houma Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, Police Chief Dana Coleman said in a news release.

Coleman said police responded shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to the church, 205 N. Van Ave., and found smoke coming from the building. Investigators believe the perpetrator entered through a rear window.

Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses, Coleman said. He asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 1-800-743-7433, visiting crimestoppersbr.org or using the P3 Tips mobile application.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may receive a $1,000 reward.

