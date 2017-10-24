Vehicle belonging to missing woman from N.O. East recovered

NEW ORLEANS – The vehicle of a woman, who was reported missing from her home in the 4900 block of Good Drive earlier this month, has been recovered on Tuesday, NOPD says.

NOPD has recovered a silver SUV matching description of one driven by missing woman Jeannine Stokes, an official said. @theadvocateno @wwltv pic.twitter.com/k3vyuUTaOB — Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) October 24, 2017

NOPD has been searching for 76-year-old Jean Stokes, who was last heard from on a phone call with her family on Oct. 11 around 10:30 a.m.

According to NOPD, Stokes drives a silver 2005 Toyota Rav 4 with the license plate number: SQB 685.

A vehicle matching the description was discovered on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. on Dwyer Boulevard near A Street. An update on Stokes’ whereabouts has not been released at this time.

NOPD later confirmed that the car does belong to Stokes. The scene where the car was found was taped off until the car was towed away.

A prayer vigil for Stokes was held outside of her home on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

