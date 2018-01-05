VERIFY: Does the cold kill mosquitoes?

NEW ORLEANS -- The recent cold snap may have bugged you, but what does it do to mosquitoes?

"You're not gonna get rid of mosquitoes just because of weather live we've been having the last few days," said Zach Lemann, curator of animal collections at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

He said the reason you don't get bitten when it gets colder is because mosquitoes are cold-blooded insects and generally don't move when temperatures fall below 50 degrees.

However, Lemann said, some can survive temperatures when they hit temperatures as low as 0 degrees before they die.

"Mosquitoes will survive very cold weather," Lemann said. "And so even though you may not see any right now, it isn't killing them all. It's keeping them in some kind of a dormant phase. And when it warms up again, we'll have mosquitoes again."

Entomologists like Joe Martin of Terminix agree.

"Mosquitoes , just like termites and roaches, have been around a long time, so they have adapted to certain elements."

He said insects have evolved certain ways to warm themselves and to lay eggs over winter, which will survive if the adult dies.

So while the colder temperatures keep the mosquitoes away for now, you might want to get your bug spray ready for when it warms up.

"Unfortunately I don't think we're gonna see any relief in an insect population here in New Orleans," Martin said.

So the claim that cold weather kills mosquitoes is false.

