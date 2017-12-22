VERIFY: Are calls about warrants legitimate?

ST. TAMMANY PARISH -- If you live on the north shore, you may have received a strange call recently.

The person on the other end might’ve told you he or she was with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office or with the U.S. Marshals Service.

They may have gone on to tell you that you missed jury duty and there’s now a warrant out for your arrest before offering a solution.

Finally, they might have said that if you buy a Green Dot money card -- essentially a debit card -- worth $3,000 to $7,500 and give them the access number the warrant will be junked and your name will be cleared.

But is that true?

Deputy Meredith Timberlake, a St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said no one from her office or the courts will call to ask for money, nor do they accept Green Dot cards for any sort of payments.

While the calls can sound legitimate, they are nothing more than a scam, preying on people’s fears, so we rate them as false.

