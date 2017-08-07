WWL
Close

VERIFY: Was a pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana?

A photo of a pink dolphin spotted in a Louisiana waterway is making its rounds on social media. But is it real?

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:34 AM. CDT August 08, 2017

A photo of a pink dolphin spotted in a Louisiana waterway is making its rounds on social media. But is it real?

Bridget Boudreax says she captured the image of the dolphin while she and her husband were on a boat from Lake Charles to Hackberry. Boudreax says she saw the dolphin jump about 20 feet from their boat.

Caught on Camera: Pink dolphin playing in Louisiana ship channel

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look to determine if pink dolphins actually exist, and here's what we found:

  • According to Captain Erik Rue, a southwest Louisiana fishing and hunting guide, he's spotted the pink dolphin about 10 years ago when it was a baby. 
  • Rue says people are more likely to spot these dolphins when the water gets clearer in the summertime.
  • According to Dagmar Fertl, a marine mammal biologist, pink dolphins lack the pigment "melanin" which is what gives your hair, skin and eyes color.
  • Fertl says it's likely an albino, but this can't be proven without genetic testing.  
  • This kind of condition has been reported in 21 species of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

In conclusion, we can verify that the picture of this pink dolphin is real. 

VERIFY: Sources

Bridget Boudreaux

Captain Erik Rue with Calcasieu's Charter Service

Dagmar Fertl, a marine mammal biologist

%INLINE%

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories