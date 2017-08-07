VERIFY: Was a pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana?

(Photo: Courtesy of Bridget Boudreaux)

A photo of a pink dolphin spotted in a Louisiana waterway is making its rounds on social media. But is it real?

Bridget Boudreax says she captured the image of the dolphin while she and her husband were on a boat from Lake Charles to Hackberry. Boudreax says she saw the dolphin jump about 20 feet from their boat.

Caught on Camera: Pink dolphin playing in Louisiana ship channel

Our Verify Team decided to take a closer look to determine if pink dolphins actually exist, and here's what we found:

According to Captain Erik Rue, a southwest Louisiana fishing and hunting guide, he's spotted the pink dolphin about 10 years ago when it was a baby.

Rue says people are more likely to spot these dolphins when the water gets clearer in the summertime.

According to Dagmar Fertl, a marine mammal biologist, pink dolphins lack the pigment "melanin" which is what gives your hair, skin and eyes color.

Fertl says it's likely an albino, but this can't be proven without genetic testing.

This kind of condition has been reported in 21 species of whales, dolphins and porpoises.

In conclusion, we can verify that the picture of this pink dolphin is real.

