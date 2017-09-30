VIDEO: Gunshots ring out before live report on 7th Ward murder

NEW ORLEANS -- While a WWL-TV crew was preparing for a live REPORT on the evening news, shots rang out in the 7th Ward Friday night.



Reporter Kristin Pierce and photographer Steve Wolfram caught the sound of gunshots on camera. They were preparing to report on the story of a fatal quadruple shooting Thursday night on Allen and N. Rocheblave streets that took the life of 18-year-old Mylan Lassai.



Multiple shots were heard on camera. In the video, several people were standing outside; some people scrambled to safety while others were looking down the street trying to figure out what was going on.



An initial report released by New Orleans police early Saturday morning said just before 6 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the 1900 block of Law Street. Police said the man was brought to the hospital by private conveyance and was listed in stable condition.



Police have not said if the shootings are related.



New Orleans Police Fifth District Commander Frank Young says before these two shootings, police were seeing positive changes in the 7th Ward neighborhood.



"I speak to people in the 7th Ward neighborhood often; they have noticed a noticeable decrease in criminal activity in this neighborhood so this is a little disheartening," said Young.



Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

