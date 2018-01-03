NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a theft where police say a video shows a man stealing high-end jewelry from a vehicle in Lakeview.

The theft happened Dec. 27 just after midnight in the 5800 block of Gen. Haig Street.

The stolen jewelry is reportedly worth $61,000. A .38 caliber revolver was also stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

