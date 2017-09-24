VIDEO: Woman sets Saints gear on fire after national anthem protests

One woman took to Facebook to express her frustration after 14 Saints players chose not to stand for the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Denise La Grange Fox posted video to Facebook that has received more than 800 shares of her setting her Saints gear on fire. Throughout the video she stated that she is no longer a Saints fan and is “disgusted” by the actions of the Saints players and others in the NFL who participated in the protests.

“I’m done. I’m done with football, done with the NFL and done with anything that has to do with people disrespecting our nation’s flag,” she says in the video.

She then proceeds to put lighter fluid and a match on Saints gear placed in a fire pit.

In her post she wrote:

“To the NFL and to you Tom Benson! Together you have ruined and taken the fun out of sports! I'm calling for a burn of all Saints memorabilia! Please share this if you need to.



#doitonyourowntine

#nflnotforlong

#boycottthenfl”

The video is almost two minutes long and ends with her saying “Screw you NFL” and her holding up her middle finger.

Several others commented on the post agreeing with Fox’s opinions.

