NWS confirms tornado in Baton Rouge

Video captures the moment a tornado may have touched down in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge.

May 12, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge today.

According to our partnets at WBRZ, a tornado touched down in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge.

 

Paramedics told our partners at WBRZ that one person was injured during the storm. Strong winds apparently flipped the man's pickup truck. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Thousands are currently without power.

