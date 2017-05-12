NWS confirms tornado in Baton Rouge

Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate (Photo: Bill Feig, The Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge today.

According to our partnets at WBRZ, a tornado touched down in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge.

Another video of the Sherwood Forest area tornado shows debris flying through the air. @NWSNewOrleans #lawx pic.twitter.com/n04HuYRiUH — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) May 12, 2017

Paramedics told our partners at WBRZ that one person was injured during the storm. Strong winds apparently flipped the man's pickup truck. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Thousands are currently without power.

