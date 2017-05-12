NWS confirms tornado in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge today.
According to our partnets at WBRZ, a tornado touched down in the Sherwood Forest area of Baton Rouge.
Another video of the Sherwood Forest area tornado shows debris flying through the air. @NWSNewOrleans #lawx pic.twitter.com/n04HuYRiUH— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) May 12, 2017
Paramedics told our partners at WBRZ that one person was injured during the storm. Strong winds apparently flipped the man's pickup truck. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Thousands are currently without power.
