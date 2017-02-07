Close Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 11:56 AM. CST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WWL Breaking Live Video Tuesday Morning February 7 Pinpoint Forecast NOPD: Man shot during carjacking Uptown What's next for Falcons after Super Bowl heartbreal? Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Reports: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in critical condition It's Official: Napoleon Avenue is complete! Thunderstorms possible Tuesday Two men who met each other in jail get new beginning Krewe of Iris makes dream a reality for breast cancer fighter More Stories Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Feb. 7, 2017, 11:56 a.m. Live weather updates from Twitter Oct 13, 2014, 5:35 p.m. Tornado down in N.O. East; others reported areawide Feb. 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
