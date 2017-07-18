Voice of the Wetlands unveils 2017 lineup

HOUMA -- The Voice of the Wetlands Festival is returning to Houma this fall, using local music to bring attention to Louisiana's disappearing wetlands.
This year's festival will run from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15 and feature performances from Tab Benoit, The Trio, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles and the Honey Island Swamp Band.
Festival Goers and fellow musicians can sign up to camp overnight at the festival and join the late night jam sessions after the main stages close.
The festival is free and open to the public. To sign up to camp, click here.
Friday October 13
The Friday Night Guitar Fights feat Tab Benoit, Josh Garrett, Colin Lake, and Ed Wills
THE TRIO – George Porter Jr, Johnny Vidacovich, Brian Stoltz
The Fortifiers
Sam Price and the True Believers
Colin Lake
Josh Garrett
Wetlands Ramble Mid Night Till….
Saturday October 14
Tab Benoit
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles
Honey Island Swamp Band
Don Rich
Waylon Thibodeaux
Ed Wills Band
The Heath Ledet Band
The Mark Stone Band
The Jeff McCarty Band
Margie Perez
Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous
Johnny Stassi and the Wild Hares
Wetlands Ramble Mid Night Till….
Sunday October 15
Louisiana’s Leroux featuring Jimmy Hall & Tab Benoit
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
John “Papa” Gros
Dash Rip Rock
Waylon Thibodeaux Band
Dave Jordan and the Neighborhood
Improvement Association
Danny Alexander Band
The Colin Lake Band
Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous
The Heath Ledet Band
Roland Cheramie Cajun Band
Baton Rouge Music School Presents TOAST
Wetlands Ramble 10 pm Till….
For more information, visit The Voice of the Wetland's website.
