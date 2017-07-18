Voice of the Wetlands unveils 2017 lineup

Voice of the Wetlands_2081.jpg (Photo: WWL)

HOUMA -- The Voice of the Wetlands Festival is returning to Houma this fall, using local music to bring attention to Louisiana's disappearing wetlands.

This year's festival will run from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15 and feature performances from Tab Benoit, The Trio, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles and the Honey Island Swamp Band.

Festival Goers and fellow musicians can sign up to camp overnight at the festival and join the late night jam sessions after the main stages close.

The festival is free and open to the public. To sign up to camp, click here.

Friday October 13

The Friday Night Guitar Fights feat Tab Benoit, Josh Garrett, Colin Lake, and Ed Wills

THE TRIO – George Porter Jr, Johnny Vidacovich, Brian Stoltz

The Fortifiers

Sam Price and the True Believers

Colin Lake

Josh Garrett

Wetlands Ramble Mid Night Till….

Saturday October 14

Tab Benoit

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles

Honey Island Swamp Band

Don Rich

Waylon Thibodeaux

Ed Wills Band

The Heath Ledet Band

The Mark Stone Band

The Jeff McCarty Band

Margie Perez

Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous

Johnny Stassi and the Wild Hares

Wetlands Ramble Mid Night Till….

Sunday October 15

Louisiana’s Leroux featuring Jimmy Hall & Tab Benoit

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

John “Papa” Gros

Dash Rip Rock

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Dave Jordan and the Neighborhood

Improvement Association

Danny Alexander Band

The Colin Lake Band

Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous

The Heath Ledet Band

Roland Cheramie Cajun Band

Baton Rouge Music School Presents TOAST

Wetlands Ramble 10 pm Till….

For more information, visit The Voice of the Wetland's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV