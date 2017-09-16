Volunteer group cleans streets, catch basins around city

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday a group of volunteers known as the NOLA Trash Mob got together to clean their neighborhood.

The group cleans trash off the streets and also cleans catch basins too.

Mike Leitzinger donated his time to cleaning efforts.

“It's nice to have a clean neighborhood. Everyone should give a little bit at least,” Leitzinger said.

He is part of the Mid-City Neighborhood Organization that helps clean his streets.

“It makes me feel better to know I am doing something. It may not be a huge thing, but it's something to help out a little bit,” Leitzinger said.

Patrick Armstrong, in charge of the NOLA Trash Mob group, said that cleaning up the city not only saves the environment from trash running into the lake, but it also makes the city look better.

“I want the neighborhood to look as nice as I know the neighborhood is. So that's why I'm out here on the streets doing this,” Armstrong said.

The group says that everyone can do their part to help.

“If everyone would just put the trash in the trash can instead of just dumping it on the street then a lot less would be going into the catch basins, a lot less would be clogging up the storm drains,” Leitzinger said.

Leitzinger believes the cleaning efforts is a way of reciprocating what the city gives.

“We get a lot from the community, a lot from living here in this city, so it's nice to be able to give back a little bit,” Leitzinger said.

For those interested in volunteering with the NOLA Trash mob click here for more information.

