(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Lake Pontchartrain may be popular for some fun in the sun, but it's also a place that can collect a lot of trash.

"We had a big lesson in that on the other side of the levee over there where we found all the trash that has washed up from the lake," said Girl Scout troop leader, Lisa Plaia. "It's tremendous."

Just ask her Girl Scout troop, who spent most of their morning filling bags with trash. The girls say they found bottles, bandages, glass, bottle caps and much more.

It was part of the Spring Sweep, where volunteers can do different projects to help better the area, like clean up what people left behind.

"Some things were pretty disgusting," said one troop member.

"Hold on!" paused another. "Take out the 'pretty' and make it totally disgusting."

Plaia says it was the first year they participated, and was encouraged by the kids' excitement to get involved.

"It's important to make them aware of their environment and to take care of their environment and to see that trash doesn't go away especially if you throw it," Plaia said. "It's really fulfilling though and special to see the girls working together."

It wasn't the most glamorous way to spend a Saturday morning, but the girls didn't mind.

"It was actually pretty fun because you got to work with a partner and you found some historic stuff," rang the girls.

However they ask others to do their part to help keep New Orleans clean. During last year's event, more than 400 volunteers collected about 8,000 pounds of trash covering 36 miles.

© 2017 WWL-TV