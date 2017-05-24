WWL
VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak Wednesday in Port Allen.

WWLTV.com , WWL 2:14 PM. CDT May 24, 2017

BATON ROUGE -- Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the state capital to meet with area business leaders and discuss the economy and health care.

According to The Advocate, Pence will travel to Cajun Industries in Port Allen for a listening session with small business leaders.

WWL-TV will be live streaming Pence's speech on WWLTV.com and Facebook Live 

According to the Associated Press, Pence will be accompanied by members of the state Congressional delegation and Seema Verma, the head of Medicare and Medicaid in the Trump administration.

 

