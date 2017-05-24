VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge

Vice President Mike Pence greets guests during an event celebrating National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building May 9, 2017. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE -- Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the state capital to meet with area business leaders and discuss the economy and health care.

According to The Advocate, Pence will travel to Cajun Industries in Port Allen for a listening session with small business leaders.

WWL-TV will be live streaming Pence's speech on WWLTV.com and Facebook Live

According to the Associated Press, Pence will be accompanied by members of the state Congressional delegation and Seema Verma, the head of Medicare and Medicaid in the Trump administration.

