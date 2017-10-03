Wanted man arrested in La. after taunting sheriff on Facebook, deputies say

(Photo: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, WWL)

ASCENSION PARISH, LA. - A man wanted for skipping child support payments was arrested in Louisiana after he taunted deputies on Facebook, investigators say.

According to WBRZ, James Turner was arrested in Ascension Parish Sunday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says Turner was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant for nonpayment of child support since February 2016.

Investigators say Turner “was kind enough” to remind deputies about the warrant by leaving a negative review on the department’s Facebook page. Turner’s one-star review asks “how long is it gonna take yall dumb ***** to find me??”

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says Turner provided a satellite map and photo of his home with an arrow where deputies could find him.

Turner was arrested in Ascension Parish Sunday without incident.

