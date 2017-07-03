WANTED: man sought for stabbing incident on St. Charles Ave.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on St. Charles Avenue Thursday.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 600 block of St. Charles Avenue on June 29.

A man told investigators that he and Lorenzo Robinson, 60, were involved in an argument that turned physical. Police say Robinson stabbed the man in the arm and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the Robinson’s whereabouts are asked to contact the NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

