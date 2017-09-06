WATCH: Celebrating WWL-TV's 60th anniversary

It was Sept. 7, 1957. Channel 4 signed on as the "newest look in TV." Though the call letters WWL were known nationwide because of the legendary radio station, there was lots of "new" to celebrate.

And now, 60 years later, there's lots more history to celebrate. Our one-hour 60th anniversary special is a party 60 years in the making and you're invited!

Get ready to remember Morgus, John Pela and Popeye and Pals. Plus see vintage clips of Bill Elder, Garland Robinette, Angela Hill, Phil Johnson, Hap Glaudi, Nash Roberts, Don Westbrook and so many more.

The program features an all-star panel of WWL personalities looking back on 60 years including Angela Hill, Dennis Woltering, Sally-Ann Roberts, Eric Paulsen, Bill Capo and Meg Farris and Mike Hoss. Karen Swensen and Sheba Turk host, along with Natalie Shepherd, Thanh Truong, Doug Mouton and Carl Arredondo.

Part 1 - Beginnings and the station's early history

Part 2 - Remembering John Pela & Morgus the Magnificent

Part 3 - Eyewitness News all-stars through the years

Part 4 - Channel 4 Sports personalities through the years

Part 5 - Rain or shine: legendary WWL-TV weather forecasters

Part 6 - A final toast to our 60 years

© 2017 WWL-TV