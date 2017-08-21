Close WATCH LIVE: Partial Solar Eclipse over New Orleans WWL Breaking Live Video 2 WWLTV.com , WWLTV 12:05 PM. CDT August 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A live look at the partial solar eclipse over New Orleans viewed from the New Orleans Advocate building. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories WATCH LIVE: Partial Solar Eclipse over New Orleans Aug 21, 2017, 12:05 p.m. Here's when you can see the Solar Eclipse in Louisiana Aug. 1, 2017, 10:58 a.m. Eclipse weather forecast: Where will clouds mar your… Aug 20, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
