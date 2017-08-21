WWL
Close

WATCH LIVE: Partial Solar Eclipse over New Orleans

WWL Breaking Live Video 2

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 12:05 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A live look at the partial solar eclipse over New Orleans viewed from the New Orleans Advocate building.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories