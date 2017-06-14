Close WATCH LIVE: Scalise among four shot at D.C.-area baseball field WWL Breaking Live Video WWLTV 8:18 AM. CDT June 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Congressman Steve Scalise was among four people wounded Wednesday morning during a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City workers enter car, move it around the block Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later' What was there before the Confederate monuments? Man defends names on Liberty Monument Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Promposal brings school together Little know about donor, statues' future More Stories LIVE UPDATES: Scalise among four shot at Alexandria,… Jun 14, 2017, 7:08 a.m. 6 killed, 74 injured in massive London high-rise blaze Jun 13, 2017, 9:36 p.m. Report: one dead in officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge Jun 14, 2017, 4:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs