Close Watch Morning News Live! WWL Breaking Live Video WWLTV 5:11 AM. CST January 17, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Most of New Orleans is cut off from the surrounding areas due to ice on the elevated roadways. Keep up with Eyewitness News all morning long. © 2018 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories New Orleans cut off from all sides as bridges,… Jan 16, 2018, 7:54 p.m. Watch Morning News Live! Jan 17, 2018, 5:11 a.m. Extremely Cold and Icy Today Feb 24, 2016, 9:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs