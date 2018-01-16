Water main break collapses road in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS - A broken water main in New Orleans East caused a main road to collapse, leaving many residents with low water pressure. People who live in the area say this is par for the course.

"That's the norm for us. Things happen, they don't fix it," resident Adrienne Quintal said.

Tuesday was no different, according to neighbors who live near the intersection of Morrison Road and Cove Drive in New Orleans East. They say for months they've dealt with leaking water coming up out of the road and low water pressure in their homes. Residents say no one bothered to look into the problem until it was too late.

"There's no such thing as maintenance," Quintal said.

Neighbor Dana Pierce agreed.

"We've also had problems right in this area with continuous flowing water that has lasted for months," Pierce said.

Early Tuesday morning the road gave way.

"There was this area in the middle of the street that's cracked and there was a stream of water just passing by," Pierce observed.

Sewerage and Water Board crews worked all day to repair the water main and rebuild the road. While it was an inconvenience, people who live in New Orleans East say it's what they've come to expect.

"We have had issues with the water bill, stuff like that, like exceeding over a thousand dollars twice and it's been under investigation. It still is under investigation," Pierce said.

Quintal says the entire area feels neglected.

"We feel like we're the stepchild of the city," Quintal said. "13 years after Katrina and we're still having problems."

While Morrison Road will soon be repaired, it's just the tip of the iceberg. Folks in New Orleans East say there's still far more work to be done.

"You have to keep begging and fighting for services," Quintal said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Sewerage and Water Board about these complaints. A spokesperson said they could not get back with a response until they have more information.

