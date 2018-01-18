Water status: parish by parish

Here is the status of boil water and water usage requests by parish:
- Orleans: Entire east bank boil water advisory (Details)
- Jefferson: Boil water order ENTIRE east bank, Conserve water; water pressure lowered (Details)
- St. Charles: Conserve water (Details)
- St. John: Don't use water; entire parish under boil water advisory (Details)
- Lafourche: Water District 1 asked to boil water (Details)
- Terrebonne Parish: Customers below Presque Isle (Details)
- St. Bernard: residents asked to turn off water (Details)
Don't consume tap water
- Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.
- Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.
- Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.
- To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water.
Be careful bathing
- If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.
- Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.
- If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.
- Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.
Take care cleaning
- Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.
- Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.
- Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.
- Do laundry as usual.
- Boil water safely
Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot.
- Let the water boil for at least 1 minute.
- Turn off the stove and let the water cool.
- Store the water in a clean container with a cover.
- Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.
