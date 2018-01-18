Water status: parish by parish

Here is the status of boil water and water usage requests by parish:

- Orleans: Entire east bank boil water advisory (Details)

- Jefferson: Boil water order ENTIRE east bank, Conserve water; water pressure lowered (Details)

- St. Charles: Conserve water (Details)

- St. John: Don't use water; entire parish under boil water advisory (Details)

- Lafourche: Water District 1 asked to boil water (Details)

- Terrebonne Parish: Customers below Presque Isle (Details)

- St. Bernard: residents asked to turn off water (Details)

Don't consume tap water

- Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

- Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

- Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

- To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water.



Be careful bathing

- If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

- Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

- If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

- Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

- Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

- Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

- Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

- Do laundry as usual.

- Boil water safely

Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot.

- Let the water boil for at least 1 minute.

- Turn off the stove and let the water cool.

- Store the water in a clean container with a cover.

- Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.

© 2018 WWL-TV