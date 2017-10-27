Weekend before Halloween brings big win to tourism

NEW ORLEANS -- It is a big weekend for New Orleans, especially for the tourism industry.

In New Orleans, the weekend before Halloween is a ghostly good time.

"It's great," said Bill Withers. "A lot of people walking around in costumes, walking around in witch outfits, a lot of face painting."

"It's a fun time when we get together," said Julia Roberts. "New Orleans is the perfect place to come for this. Particularly this weekend, the energy is awesome."

It also means one busy weekend for the city.

"You've got nine festivals here this weekend," said President and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation Mark Romig.

Scheduled events include VOODOO Fest, the Louisiana Seafood Festival, and the WWII Air, Sea, and Land Festival. Add both home games for the Saints and Pelicans, plus conventions on top of that and you have several days jam packed with people.

"We're putting in a lot of effort into making sure we're doing our job to enhance the economy," Romig said.

Romig estimates about 100,000 people will be in town over the weekend, putting hotel occupancy close to 100 percent.

"This is a really great time to be in New Orleans," he said. "It's going to be cool and crisp and there's a lot of retail shopping, people in hotels and restaurants. In fact, we're close to sold out this weekend."

Despite the crowds, people believe it'll still be one spooktacular weekend.

"The hospitality has been amazing as usual in New Orleans," said Roberts.

Because for those visiting, they say there's nowhere else they'd rather be.

"It's a great vibe this weekend," said Nick Redenbaugh. "We're going to Bourbon to drink more."

"It's a lot of mystery that surrounds the city right? We don't have that in Ohio," Withers said. "There's a lot of history here."

"Yes people are in costumes, but who's not right?" said Morgan Wagner. "We have seen plenty of costumes and my party will be pink Power Rangers and Wonder Woman later."

