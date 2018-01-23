ALGIERS - Water sampling is underway on the west bank of Orleans Parish, after a 30-inch water main broke in Algiers Tuesday morning.

It prompted the city of New Orleans to issue yet another boil water advisory, and while it's precautionary, it's causing a lot of headaches for residents.

Frustrated, angry, and aggravated. All words used to describe the water main break on Wall Boulevard.

"I have a 2-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son and this is an inconvenience to our every day living," said resident Shandulyn Jones.

Residents nearby noticed a drop in pressure early Tuesday morning. As many left their homes, they saw why.

"The street was flooded and that's all I could tell. A water main had burst over here on Wall but that was it," said Carlos Julien. "It was maybe 8-9 inches of water."

"I had to bring my baby to school and it's like my car is swimming in water," said Jones.

Crews pumped water for hours, trying to gain access to the broken pipe.

"Showers, we're going to have to boil water and sit in the tub," said Julien.

By about 2 p.m., the break had dropped pressure in other parts of the west bank which is when the Sewerage and Water Board announced for residents to start boiling water.

"It's a disruption for everyone but it is what it is," said Steve Mann.

Mann is one of few who doesn't seem to mind taking precautions. He says it's better to be safe than sorry.

"These pipes have a tendency to have a little bit of everything in them," he said.

He even thought two steps ahead, saving his own water just in case.

"I have two, 55-gallon drums so any weather come up I'm ready," he said.

By Tuesday night, the advisory was still in place.

"There are a lot of us affected," said Jones.

With little to no water, residents say they're turning their attention to the Sewerage and Water Board, demanding change.

"It ticks you off," said Julien. "I mean no water, our bill won't go down any, possibly it will go up because they'll blame the rupture up here."

"I don't know what's going on with the Sewerage and Water Board System but it's been bad since the freeze," said Jones. "I just hope they fix the problem, that's my biggest concern."

© 2018 WWL-TV